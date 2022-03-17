SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,356 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

