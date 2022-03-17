SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000.

VXF stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

