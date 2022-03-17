Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

