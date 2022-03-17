SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.54 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

