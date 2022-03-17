Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.95. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 99,134 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The firm has a market cap of $717.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

