Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 9.8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.37. Approximately 8,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 352,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.