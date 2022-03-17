Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

