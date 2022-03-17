SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SSU stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

