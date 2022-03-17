Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.42 ($58.70) and last traded at €54.58 ($59.98). Approximately 635,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.82 ($60.24).

SHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.65 ($72.15).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.60 and a 200 day moving average of €59.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.