SIBCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,798.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $37,798.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,991.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.97 or 0.06737844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00268009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00726739 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.00459096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00390061 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,759,160 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

