Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Declines By 16.1%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.