Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Decreases By 20.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.