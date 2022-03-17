Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 33.3%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

