Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 33.3%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.