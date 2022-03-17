Short Interest in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Drops By 14.8%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WDC opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

