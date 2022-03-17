Short Interest in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Decreases By 29.4%

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.50. 1,577,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.