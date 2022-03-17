Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rises By 18.1%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

