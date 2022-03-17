Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expands By 30.1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.