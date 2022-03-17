Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Increases By 28.4%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 672,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 14,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

