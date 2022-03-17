Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Drops By 28.0%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 624,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
