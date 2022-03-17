Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 27.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,713. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

