Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 27.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have commented on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,713. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.79.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.