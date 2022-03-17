Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Grows By 20.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of PRKR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,406. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.75. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
ParkerVision Company Profile (Get Rating)
