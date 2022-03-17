Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Grows By 20.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRKR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,406. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.75. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

ParkerVision Company Profile (Get Rating)

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

