Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Decreases By 27.5%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Oragenics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,183. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

