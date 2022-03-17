Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Increases By 25.5%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ NLIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

