Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Grows By 16.8%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 144,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several research firms have commented on MATW. StockNews.com downgraded Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

