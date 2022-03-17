Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 22.1%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 3,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

