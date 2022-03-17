Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rises By 16.2%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.27. 11,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $148,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $111,468,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

