Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expands By 22.6%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 18,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.79. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,835,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

