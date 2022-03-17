Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Drops By 24.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $24.46.

