Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Grows By 17.7%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

