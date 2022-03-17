Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Rises By 28.9%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 13,149,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498,896. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

