Short Interest in Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 25.1%

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 343,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

INCR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 42,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,664. Intercure has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

