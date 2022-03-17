Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expands By 24.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $707.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

