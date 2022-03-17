Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Grows By 18.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

