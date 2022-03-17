Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Declines By 23.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 27,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,446. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

