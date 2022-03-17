Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Declines By 23.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.