Short Interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Increases By 27.6%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 2,170,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.