Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Drops By 17.4%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 700,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

