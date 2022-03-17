Short Interest in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreases By 22.0%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,050,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 33,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 17,312,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.