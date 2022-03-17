Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Expands By 16.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $636,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LEU stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,190. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $524.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.18% and a net margin of 58.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

