Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Rises By 25.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.4 days.

CGPZF stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group (Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.