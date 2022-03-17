Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 17.6%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 893,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,102. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

