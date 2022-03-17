Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Rises By 20.6%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

