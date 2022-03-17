Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Drops By 19.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $930,913. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

