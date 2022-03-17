Short Interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Declines By 16.6%

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 in the last three months.

TSVT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

