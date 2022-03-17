Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,320. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

