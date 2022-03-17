Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Shift Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

