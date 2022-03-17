Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 598,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 342,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

