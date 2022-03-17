Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

