Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.
STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
