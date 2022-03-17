ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading Down 1.3%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.29 and last traded at $90.95. 2,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

