Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,118. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,765,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.