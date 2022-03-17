SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $65.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on S. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

S opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

